3-year-old in critical condition after attack by 2 dogs in Brooklyn Park

article

A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by two dogs on Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Park.

What we know

Brooklyn Park police say around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7500 block of Brooklyn Park Drive North on reports of a 3-year-old being attacked by two dogs.

According to law enforcement, officers arrived at the scene, and they found "two pitbulls actively attacking the child."

Multiple officers then fired their weapons, hitting both dogs, police said. One dog was killed, and the other was injured.

Police then rescued the boy and started performing medical aid. He was taken to the hospital, and is in critical condition.

The injured dog was taken to an animal care facility.

What we don't know

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, which is currently under investigation by police.

Authorities did not say what led up to the attack, or if the injured dog will be put down.