Boy pulled from pool at North Commons Water Park passes away

article

A 12-year-old boy has passed away four days after he was found at the bottom of a pool at North Commons Water Park in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, Minneapolis Park Police officers responded to the pool, took the boy out of the water and attempted to revive him using CPR. An ambulance took the boy to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The boy passed away on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the boy at a later date.

The water park was not open at the time of the incident. Deputies say it appears the boy climbed over a fence to get into the locked area.