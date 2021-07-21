Boy, 15, shot in Fridley Sunday night dies from injuries

The 15-year-old boy who was shot in Fridley, Minnesota Sunday night has died from his injuries.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said at 7 p.m., Fridley police officers were dispatched to the hospital on a report that a teenage boy had arrived with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Rouse, 15, of Blaine.

The shooting is believed to have taken place on the 6000 block of Main Street.

A 17-year-old boy remains in custody in connection with the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.