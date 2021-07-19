Teen critically injured in Fridley shooting, another teen in custody

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in Fridley, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 7 p.m., Fridley police were dispatched to the hospital on a report of a 15-year-old boy that had arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim is currently in critical condition.

Officials said the crime is believed to have happened in the 6000 block of Main Street.

A 17-year-old boy is in custody but has not yet been charged.