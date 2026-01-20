Expand / Collapse search
Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino says ICE operations in MN are 'legal, ethical, and moral'

By
Published  January 20, 2026 5:40pm CST
Immigration
FOX 9
Minnesota immigration latest: 10K arrested

Minnesota immigration latest: 10K arrested

Border Control Commander Greg Bovino provided an update on immigration enforcement efforts throughout Minnesota on Tuesday, saying 10,000 people have so far been arrested. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin has the latest.

The Brief

    • Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino defended ICE operations in Minnesota, addressing opposition and accusations of racial profiling.
    • Bovino noted increased organization among groups opposing ICE in Minnesota and criticized local leaders for their opposition.
    • Bovino rejected accusations of racial profiling and excessive force, asserting that ICE operations are legal and ethical.

(FOX 9) - Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino says he has seen "better organization" by groups opposing ICE in Minnesota but vowed that the Department of Homeland Security will continue "enforcing the law."

Bovino defends ICE surge

What we know:

Bovino appeared Tuesday afternoon along with Acting Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations Marcos Charles at a news conference in Minnesota. It marked the second briefing on the ICE operation in Minnesota since Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem spoke at Whipple Building on Jan. 7 following the shooting of Renee Good.

During the Tuesday afternoon press conference, Bovino defended the ICE surge, criticized opposition from local leaders, and vowed to the mission.

Border Patrol chief: Public safety is 'not negotiable'

Border Patrol chief: Public safety is 'not negotiable'

Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino spoke out against efforts to undermine ICE's operation in Minnesota.

What they're saying:

Bovino says agents have seen more organization among protesters and observers in Minnesota.

"We've been in many cities, as you know, we've been in Los Angeles and Chicago, Charlotte, New Orleans, and now, obviously, Minneapolis," explained Bovino. "So what we've seen that's a bit different here is the organization of some of the groups. The groups are a bit better organized."

Detailing attacks against officers, including one just Tuesday, Bovino blamed local leaders for opposing the ICE operation.

"So it's that collusion and corruption between elected officials and these anarchists that are intent on creating violence for law enforcement," said Bovino. "You know, I see a lot of this, that mirrors what happened in 2020 here, right here in this city, when they decided to try to burn the city down. It's that same type of rhetoric, that same type of support by this elected officials. So that's very different than what I just witnessed in Louisiana, the place that I just came from."

Bovino on accusations of racial profiling against ICE

What they're saying:

Responding to a press conference earlier in the day, during which local law enforcement accused ICE of racial profiling during traffic stops. Brooklyn Park police shared the story of one off-duty officer who said ICE agents boxed her in and drew guns on her. Speaking with FOX 9 on Monday, Sheriff Dawanna Witt also said she had seen accounts of ICE officers using excessive force. She says the bad actions of some ICE officers were making all law enforcement look bad.

Bovino rejected the criticism, saying officers do only what's necessary to get the job done.

"What we do is legal, ethical and moral," he says. "Everything we do every day is legal, ethical, moral, well grounded in law. So I would impugn upon those police chiefs and anyone else – elected representatives, and you have to remember many of these police chiefs do work for the Mayor Frey's of the world – that turn over those illegal aliens."

Bovino then held up the photo of a detainee accused of a sexual offense against a child. "Worrying about tactics while were after these types of people? I think that they're asking the wrong questions, and their priorities are misplaced."

ImmigrationMinneapolis ICE shooting