Body recovered from St. Croix River early Friday

Authorities have recovered a body from the St. Croix River late Friday morning.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11 a.m. they received a call from a group canoeing on the St. Croix River south of the Taylors Falls area that reported a deceased body floating in the water.

Resources were dispatched to the area and a human body was recovered, according to police.

The deceased person has since been transferred to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

Since April the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office has been actively searching for an individual who is believed to have drowned near the area of today’s recovery, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.