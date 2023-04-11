Taylors Falls search: Teen still missing after falling into St. Croix River

A teen boy who fell from a rock ledge at Taylors Falls into the St. Croix River remains missing after search efforts Tuesday evening.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Taylors Falls shortly after 6 p.m. for the incident.

Deputies say the 18-year-old Wisconsin man was in Interstate State Park on a rock ledge overlooking the St. Croix River when he lost his footing and fell, landing into the river.

A rescue effort was launched, with crews searching for hours until nightfall.

"We ask that the general public not search on or near the water at this time," deputies wrotemi. "The flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in the spring, has made for dangerous search conditions."

The search is set to resume in the morning.