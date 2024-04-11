Body found in Maple Grove pond believed to be missing teen

A body recovered from a Maple Grove pond is believed to be connected to the search for a missing teen.

The body was pulled from a pond near 80th Avenue North and Lakeview Drive on Thursday afternoon after 911 callers reported seeing something suspicious.

Hennepin County Water Patrol assisted with the recovery.

Police say the unfortunate discovery is connected to the recent search for a missing teen. Winston Drepaul, 18, was reported missing in late March. He was last seen leaving his house on 80th Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 23. Later that morning, he was spotted at the Maple Grove Community Center.

The pond in question is a short walk from Drepaul's home and the same area where authorities found a jacket belonging to Winston.

The medical examiner is tasked with officially identifying the body recovered. As of Thursday afternoon, police were still waiting on that identification but have reached out to the family of the missing teen.

"The loss of life is difficult and tragic for any family or community," wrote police. "As the investigation continues, further updates will be provided to the community."