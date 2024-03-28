Authorities continue to search for missing Maple Grove teen, ask for public's help

article

Authorities were not able to locate new evidence or the missing Maple Grove teen after an extensive search Saturday.

Maple Grove police say 18-year-old Winston Drepaul, who goes by "DeeDee" or "Dez", has not been seen in nearly a week. After volunteers found a jacket belonging to Drepaul in a pond near the intersection of 80th Avenue and Lakeview Drive in Maple Grove Friday, law enforcement searched the pond Saturday.

Police say the search was conducted by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol. They used boats, underwater technology and deputies in the pond wearing cold water suits.

Water conditions and poor visibility made the search difficult, law enforcement said.

Police are asking for the public's help in their continued search for the teen. Residents and businesses in the area with any security cameras are asked to check for any activity on March 23 through March 29.

Authorities also said that Drepaul was seen at the Maple Grove Community Center with a duffle bag that has not been found. Police ask anyone who may find the bag to call them.

Officers say Drepaul left his home on foot, without any possessions or medication, in the early morning hours of March 23.

"Due to the extended length of absence, medication, and weather conditions, the Maple Grove Police Department and his family are concerned for his welfare," a news release reads.

Drepaul is five-foot-ten-inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffy winter coat, gray sweatpants, and black boots.

He left his apartment off 80th Avenue North near Lakeview Drive North around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Later that morning, he was spotted near the Maple Grove Community Center. He hasn't been seen since then.

Police say they don't suspect foul play.

Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for Winston and to call 911 if they spot him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call dispatch at 952-258-5321 and ask to speak with a Maple Grove officer.