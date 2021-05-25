Bloomington man dies after assault in northern Minnesota

A Bloomington, Minnesota man died after an assault in northern Minnesota, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday at 2 a.m. officials received a report about an assault in the 1000 block of Durand Drive NW in Puposky, which is an unincorporated community in Durand Township.

When deputies arrived, they learned a man, later identified as 53-year-old Burgess J. Palmore, had died from homicidal violence. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death as homicide.

A 21-year-old man of Bemidji was arrested at the scene. Charges are pending.