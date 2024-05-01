Bloomington crash leaves pedestrian dead

Bloomington police are investigating a crash that left a 58-year-old man dead Tuesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the intersection of 96th Street East and Old Shakopee Road East around 10:45 p.m.

Police determined a vehicle was eastbound on Old Shakopee Road when it struck a pedestrian in the curbside lane.

The driver of that vehicle stopped at the scene following the crash, according to Bloomington police, along with another witness.

Authorities say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 11:40 p.m. His identity is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at later date.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

Bloomington police say the Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.



