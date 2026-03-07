Bicycle baby delivery: MN lawmaker rides e-bike sidecar to motherhood

article

The Brief A Minnesota lawmaker rode in an e-bike sidecar on her way to deliver her baby. Rep. Katie Jones typically takes the light rail or bicycle because she does not own a car. Jones thanked the City of Minneapolis for having protected bike lanes to make her feel safe.



A Minneapolis lawmaker is a new mother this week after taking an unusual ride to deliver the baby.

Minneapolis bicycle baby delivery

Photo shows representative Jones riding in an E-bike sidecar to deliver her baby. (Supplied)

Big picture view:

Representative Katie Jones is a Minneapolis Democrat, and she usually takes the light rail or a bicycle to the Minnesota State Capitol because she doesn’t own a car.

So when it was time to give birth, she and her husband loaded themselves into a friend’s cargo e-bike, with Jones riding in the sidecar.

They had also packed an infant car seat, so after their son, Hans, was born, they packed him into the bike as well for the ride home.

Jones thanked the city of Minneapolis for having protected bike lanes that she says made the two-mile ride feel safe.

