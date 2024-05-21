Here are the best places to live in the US in 2024, report says

A new report says if you’re looking for America’s best city to live, you may want to head south.

U.S. News & World Report selected 150 major cities to determine which places are the best to live in 2024-2025.

To make the top of the list, the organization said a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

According to the company, the rankings are "intended to help readers make the most informed decisions when choosing where to settle down."

Naples, Florida is best place to live, report says

U.S. News & World Report found that Naples, Florida is the best place to live with an overall score of 7.1.

The greater Naples area is home to beaches, golf courses, fine dining and shopping, according to the report.

Long known as a preferred retirement, the beachside community is only a two hour drive from bustling cities including Tampa and Miami.

Naples replaced Green Bay this year, with the Wisconsin city falling to No. 12 on the rankings.

Top places to live in U.S.

Naples, Florida Boise, Idaho Colorado Springs, Colorado Greenville, South Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Virginia Beach, Virginia Austin, Texas Boulder, Colorado

Last month, Niche released its annual list of the best neighborhoods.

The company broke down the best cities to live in based on the cost of living, crime, schools, housing costs and more.

RELATED: The best places to live in the US for 2024, according to report

The top best cities to live, according to Niche, included Naperville, Illinois; The Woodlands, Texas; Cambridge, Massachusetts; Arlington, Virginia; and Plano Texas.

