Rochester, Minn. woman eliminated after making final 6 on MasterChef
A Minnesota woman's impressive run on FOX cooking show MasterChef came to an end Wednesday evening.
Police: Father armed with gun kidnapped his own kids in St. Cloud, Minn.
A father in St. Cloud, Minnesota has been arrested by police who say he kidnapped his own kids from their mother while armed with a handgun.
Heggie's Pizza to be served at Minnesota Vikings games
The Minnesota State Fair might be over, but that doesn’t mean the food news will stop. Ahead of their season opener on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings announced Heggie’s Pizza will be the pizza provider for U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2019 season.
Busy holiday travel ahead of incoming storm
Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
To debate or not to debate
Experts weigh in on how to keep family gatherings civil when politics are discussed.
Family and baseball go hand in hand for Young America Cardinals
The Young America Cardinals is a team with deep roots in the community, making it quite the family affair for many of the players - some with relatives spanning decades of past team rosters.
FOX 9 Buzz: Chef Marshall
Chef Marshall stops by with some recipes
Gavin Kaysen of Spoon & Stable wins James Beard Award for Best Chef Midwest
Gavin Kaysen, the owner and head chef at Spoon & Stable in Minneapolis, won the James Beard Award for Best Chef Midwest.
Recipes for your tailgating party
Christina stops by the Fox 9 station to offer some healthier recipes for your tailgating party.
Tragedies travel in twos for local family
A death in the family--and a cancer diagnosis--leave one area family reeling.
Marijuana laws present questions for air travelers
Air travelers can be caught at the nexus of varying—and changing—marijuana laws. In Minnesota, medical marijuana is legal. It is not in all states. Recreational marijuana is legal in some states as well, though all marijuana remains illegal under federal law. So what should an air traveler at MSP know?
Members of Prince's entourage gather to celebrate his life
Members of Prince's entourage gathered Wednesday to celebrate his life in a special event held to honor the late star.
National Nutrition Month Recipes
Cody Matz checks out some great recipes for National Nutrition Month.
Finding Hygge
It's a Danish word that means "coziness" with a good social atmosphere. Now the word hygge (hue-guh) is making its way to the U.S., where people are embracing the concept.