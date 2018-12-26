Heggie's Pizza to be served at Minnesota Vikings games

The Minnesota State Fair might be over, but that doesn’t mean the food news will stop. Ahead of their season opener on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings announced Heggie’s Pizza will be the pizza provider for U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2019 season.

Marijuana laws present questions for air travelers
Air travelers can be caught at the nexus of varying—and changing—marijuana laws. In Minnesota, medical marijuana is legal. It is not in all states. Recreational marijuana is legal in some states as well, though all marijuana remains illegal under federal law. So what should an air traveler at MSP know?

Finding Hygge
It's a Danish word that means "coziness" with a good social atmosphere. Now the word hygge (hue-guh) is making its way to the U.S., where people are embracing the concept.