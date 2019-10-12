Benton Co. sheriff warns drivers to be on the lookout for deer

article

It's that time of the year... The sheriff in Benton County, Minnesota is warning to drivers to keep their eyes peeled for deer.

Sharing a photo of a vehicle that had apparently collided with a deer, the sheriff reminded drivers that the animals are on the move at this time of year. The sheriff says they've seen a surge in a car versus deer collisions in recent days.

"Be alert for deer on and around the road, especially at dawn and dusk," the sheriff warns.

Experts say crashes involving deer are more common during the fall, particularly in November, as the animals seek mates.