BCA: 9 Minneapolis police officers fired weapons in deadly shooting after man shot rifle

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified nine police officers who fired a weapon, killing a man who began shooting a rifle after a standoff over the weekend.

The officers' experience with the Minneapolis Police Department ranges from five years to 15 years. Only one officer used less lethal munitions, while the other eight discharged their firearms. The BCA identified the following for their involvement in the shooting:

• Sergeant Troy Carlson has been with the Minneapolis Police Department for 15 years. Sergeant Carlson discharged his firearm.

• Officer Donnell Crayton has been with the department for 11 years. Officer Crayton discharged his firearm.

• Officer Daniel Ledman has been with the department for 13 years. Officer Ledman discharged his firearm.

• Officer Kyle Pond has been with the department for six years. Officer Pond discharged his firearm.

• Officer Andrew Reed has been with the department for five years. Officer Reed discharged less lethal munitions.

• Officer Travis Williams has been with the department for 13 years. Officer Williams discharged his firearm.

• Officer Jason Wolff has been has been with the department for six years. Officer Wolff discharged his firearm.

• Officer Aaron Womble has been with the department for five years. Officer Womble discharged his firearm.

• Officer Toua Yang has been with the department for six years. Officer Yang discharged his firearm.

All of the officers are on standard administrative leave.

Chiasher Vue, 52, has been identified as the man who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police. (FOX 9)

According to the BCA, police responded the home on Thomas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a man carrying a knife and shooting a gun inside the home. The man has since been identified as 52-year-old Chiasher Fong Vue. When police arrived, several family members had gotten out of the home unharmed. One family member, who was also not injured, remained inside throughout the incident, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to an unrelated condition.

Officers communicated with Vue by phone through a translator and convinced him to come outside. Vue appeared in the door briefly and then reappeared with a rifle and began shooting, according to the BCA. Police fired back at Vue. He was later pronounced dead at North Memorial Hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

Investigators say body cameras captured some of the incident. BCA officials also recovered a rifle from the home.

In the aftermath, dozens of bullet holes were found at the home as well as at least three bullet holes at neighbor's home across the street.

The case remains under investigation by the BCA.