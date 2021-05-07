Basilica Block Party to be held in September

article

For the second year in a row, the Basilica Block Party will not be held this summer, according to event organizers. Instead, in 2021 the event will be held in September.

Organizers announced early Friday evening that Basilica Block Party will now be held on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11.

The two-day music festival was scheduled for July 9-10 on the grounds of the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

While Basilica is postponing to later in the year, other popular Minnesota summer events are getting the green light after the governor revealed a timeline for lifting all COVID-19 restrictions by July 1. For example, Grandma's Marathon in June and Twin Cities Summer Jam in July are both moving forward as scheduled.