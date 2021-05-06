Walz pledges to end all Minnesota COVID-19 restrictions by July 1

Gov. Tim Walz says he will end Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions on businesses by May 28 and remove the statewide indoor mask mandate by at least July 1.

Walz will give a live statewide address at 12 p.m., followed by a news conference at 1 p.m. FOX 9 will carry the governor’s address and news conference live on air and streaming at fox9.com/live.

The first phase of Walz's plan removes limits for outdoor events and ends the bar and restaurant curfew starting Friday. Remaining capacity and distancing limits will end May 28. The plan includes one incentive: the mask mandate would be removed sooner than July 1 if the state reaches a 70% vaccination rate earlier.

Walz is reducing but not ending his emergency powers, a move he considers necessary to keep the statewide eviction moratorium in place and to speed the vaccination process, but one that Republican lawmakers oppose.

"As cases recede, more people get vaccinated every day, and vaccines are readily available to all who want it, we can now confidently and safely set out our path back to normal," the governor said in an emailed statement.

The timeline and changes to emergency powers are part of an executive order that Walz will issue later Thursday, in time for a vote of the five-member Minnesota Executive Council at 4:45 p.m.

Among the changes Walz announced Thursday:

May 7: Removes limits for outdoor dining, events and get-togethers. Masks will still be required at large outdoor venues with more than 500 people. Eliminates the state's 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants.

May 28: All remaining capacity and social distancing limits will end, including for indoor events. Masks will still be required indoors and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people.

By July 1: The statewide mask mandate will end. The mandate will come off once 70% of Minnesotans ages 16 and older get at least one dose of vaccine

As of Wednesday, 59% of Minnesota adults had gotten a shot. At the current vaccination pace, which has slowed significantly over the past three weeks, the state would hit the 70% mark in early June.

Top legislative Republicans criticized Walz's decision to keep his emergency powers.

"The data clearly shows we’ve made incredible progress reducing case counts and getting Minnesotans vaccinated, but the governor insists on holding on to powers he doesn’t need — it's time to open up and end the emergency powers," House GOP Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in an email.

Earlier this week, Walz telegraphed his plan to link restrictions to a 70% vaccination rate.

"That changes the entire calculus," Walz told reporters Tuesday. "At that point in time, as I’ve said, Minnesotans should start assuming they’re going to have a very normal summer."

Thousands of business owners and their workers have been waiting for the governor's decision closely. Thousands of Minnesota businesses—including bars, restaurants and gyms—have been forced to close or limit their operations for more than a year.

Tony Chesak, executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, which represents the bar industry, said Wednesday he was in the dark about Walz's decision-making. An industry group formed to advise the governor had not met for several weeks, he said.

"For the first time in a long time, we don’t know either. We would get a heads-up here and there on what’s coming. But this time is different to us," Chesak said. "We’re ready. We’ve been ready for a long time. We’ve proven that. We’ve shown that."