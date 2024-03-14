Basilica Block Party lineup revealed

article

The lineup for the 2024 Basilica Block Party has been revealed and includes headliners Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows.

This year's event is scheduled for Aug. 2-3 at Boom Island in Minneapolis, marking the event's return after being canceled in 2023.

"I am thrilled about the artists we're announcing for this year's Block Party," said Emily Grondahl, chair of the Basilica Block Party board, an all-volunteer organization. "Their diverse styles and powerful performances will surely make this event one to remember, uniting music lovers from all walks of life in a celebration of compassion and unity."

Here's the lineup:

Friday lineup

Main stage lineup on Friday, Aug. 2:

Goo Goo Dolls

The Fray

Dean Lewis

Red Clay Strays

Yam Haus

Local stage lineup on Friday, Aug. 2:

Run Westy Run

Black Widows

The Ocean Blue

Whiskey Rock and Roll Club

Parishes

Cindy Lawson

Saturday lineup

Main stage lineup on Saturday, Aug. 3:

Counting Crows

NeedToBreathe

Judah & The Lion

Phillip Phillips

Ingrid Andress

Local stage lineup on Saturday, Aug. 3:

St. Paul and The Minneapolis Funk All Stars

Nur-D

Tina Schlieske and Friends

She's Green

The Muatas

Tickets for Basilica Block Party

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22.

Prices are $89 for a one-day pass and $159 for a two-day pass. VIP and FanZone tickets will also be available.

A portion of proceeds from the event are directed to The Basilica Landmark, whose mission is to preserve, restore, and advance The Basilica of St. Mary and its campus. Also, a portion of all proceeds from the event go to The Basilica’s St. Vincent de Paul outreach program, providing services to those in need.