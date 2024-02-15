Minneapolis's Basilica Block Party announced 2024 location

article

The Basilica Block Party released the location of this summer's party.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, organizers announced the location for the 2024 Basilica Block Party would be Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.

This announcement comes after a 2-year hiatus for the festival. In 2022, the festival said they were taking a hiatus to "rethink what the event could be and how to make it better for the future." The festival said they needed to rethink their strategy and future because of COVID-19.

The festival was forced to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic, and had lower attendance in 2021.

"The Basilica Block Party is Back for 2024 and it's going to be BIGGER and BETTER as we get back together!" the festival said in a Facebook post.

The Basilica Block Party will be held Aug. 2-3. A lineup has not been announced and tickets will go on sale soon. General admission tickets cost $89 for one day and $159 for two days. The festival also offers "Fanzone" tickets, which are special pit tickets, plus exclusive bars and bathrooms. Those tickets cost $159 for one day and $299 for two days.