Twins plan first ever 'Bark at the Park' event for fans, dogs

The Minnesota Twins have announced its 2024 lineup of promotions, themed nights, special events and concerts, and this year there is at least one night to howl about.

New for this year will be "Bark at the Park" night, Target Field’s first-ever night that will allow canine Twins fans to catch a glimpse of the game, and perhaps make a new friend.

The four-legged fans will be allowed in the park on April 12, and their human companions will receive a Twins-branded portable dog water bottle as part of their admission.

Other events throughout the upcoming season include a Hall of Fame night to celebrate Joe Mauer’s induction, a Flo Rida post-game concert, and several bobblehead giveaways.



Earlier in the offseason, the Twins traded infielder Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners after 10 seasons with the team, in exchange for pitching depth. More recently, the team signed Carlos Santana and Jay Jackson to one-year contracts, as they continue to round out their roster for the upcoming season.

Tickets are currently available online here, by calling 1-800-33-TWINS, or in person at the Target Field Ticket Office.