Backpack on Blaine bus creates bomb scare

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Blaine
FOX 9

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A backpack left on a Blaine school bus created a bomb scare after an "out of context" remark by a student.

Around noon on Tuesday, police swarmed the American Student Transportation bus garage on Radisson Road NE in Blaine for the report of a suspicious package on a school bus. Officers were told students on a bus had left their belongings while on a field trip to a local business.

Police got involved after a third party reported to a chaperone that a student had said their backpack "could turn into a bomb."

The bus garage was evacuated by officers and the area was blocked off to traffic while the investigation was underway. The Minneapolis Bomb Squad along with the U.S. Marshals Service were called out to assist Blaine police.

Ultimately, it was determined there was no threat. An officer spoke with the student who made the initial remark who said it had been taken out of context and there was no bomb on the bus. Still, the Minneapolis Bomb Squad used an X-ray device to scan all the backpacks that had been left on the bus.

Officers say no charges will be filed related to the incident.