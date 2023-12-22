Baby hospitalized for 100 days returns home just in time for Christmas

An extra special homecoming is happening just in time for the holidays.

FOX 9 first brought you baby Harper's story back in September. She was born three weeks prematurely with two holes in her heart.

At just 8 days old, she had to be life-flighted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester and that's where she's been for the last 100 days. She's had open heart surgery and multiple surgeries on her feet, but she's finally ready to return home to Roseau in time for Christmas.

The journey to get to this point has not been easy though.

"Lots of ups and downs. We've been very grateful to be able to be at the Ronald McDonald House to be able to be close to her because we are 8 hours from our house," said Harper's mom, Mariah Martinsen Wilson.

Harper has a feeding tube and will need regular check-ups. On top of everything else her family has been dealing with, Harper's dad lost his job a week after she was born.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the family.