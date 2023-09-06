Roseau family seeks treatment for premature baby

Little Harper is only 8 days old, but she's already been through a lifetime of challenges.

"We're making it through, but it's been a struggle," said mom Mariah Martinsen Wilson.

Harper was born almost three weeks early after doctors spotted something concerning on an ultrasound. After she was delivered at 4 pounds, 14 ounces, they discovered two holes in her heart.

"The bottom one is big enough that they have very low expectations that it will heal on its own and we are going to have to have surgery at about 6 to 8 months old," said Martinsen Wilson.

Speaking to FOX 9 from Sanford Hospital in Fargo, Mariah says the week has brought nothing but bad news. Late Wednesday night, little Harper was taken on a Life Flight to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for a higher level of care. And on top of everything else the family is dealing with, Harper's dad, Jonathon, lost his job.

"He got a call about 10 minutes ago saying that he was fired because he hasn't been able to come in and he's only had his job for about a month," said Martinsen Wilson.

Now, the family is left with two parents out of work, one baby in the hospital, and three other children at home.

"Our bills have basically been put on the back burner," said Martinsen Wilson.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Harper and her family during this difficult time.

A Facebook page has also been set up.