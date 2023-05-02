Expand / Collapse search
Auto theft investigators come to Twin Cities to learn about auto theft

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - As Minneapolis and St. Paul deal with a surge in auto thefts in recent months, mostly driven by vulnerabilities in Kia and Hyundai vehicles, a conference in the Twin Cities will focus on auto theft.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce is hosting an annual training conference this week bringing in more than 200 auto theft investigators from across the Midwest.

"This conference, and our active engagement with auto theft investigators across the region and around the world, demonstrates how the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau is collaborating with law enforcement to pursue multiple efforts to reduce auto thefts," reads a statement from Commerce Enforcement Assistant Commissioner Jacqueline Olson.

The state says presentations will focus on "awareness and detection of auto theft techniques, investigating cases of auto theft export fraud, effective methods for patrol investigation reports, and deterring catalytic converter thefts."

It is ongoing until Thursday.