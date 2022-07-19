Missing vulnerable adult may be armed, Beltrami County Sheriff says

article

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old left his home yesterday, possibly armed, and could be a danger to himself.

Logan Roy is a venerable adult who often goes for a walk to calm down after experiencing a mental health crisis, which he did Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. He was last seen walking north from his home wearing gray tone camouflage pants, a long sleeve black shirt and brown boots.

His family said they began receiving texts messages shortly after alluded to self-harm and provoking law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life. The family told police that at least one loaded gun is missing from their home.

Family, neighbors, and local authorities have begun searching the around his home of Minnesota Highway 89 near Maple Ridge Township.

Authorities say if you spot Roy to not approach him and call authorities.