Montrose Dollar General shooting: Wanted man shot by deputy

article

An armed man, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, was shot by a deputy outside the Montrose Dollar General on Monday, the sheriff's office reports.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies had responded to the Dollar General on Nelson Boulevard to arrest the man on a warrant.

As the man walked out, deputies attempted to arrest him, but say he resisted.

"The adult male refused to comply with commands and brandished a firearm. Less than lethal measures were deployed," the sheriff's office writes. "The male continued to resist arrest while brandishing the firearm."

At that point, a deputy fired their service weapon, hitting the man, the sheriff's office says. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not yet released by deputies.

The Minnesota BCA is responding to investigate the shooting, deputies said.