Austin, Texas mass shooting: Minnesota MMA fighter among victims

The Brief A third person has died following a mass shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas. The latest victim was Jorge Munoz-Pederson, an MMA fighter from Minnesota. Friends say he had moved to the Lone Star State a few weeks ago for a new job and a fresh start.



A Minnesota MMA fighter was among the victims of a tragic mass shooting in Austin over the weekend.

MMA fighter's life and legacy

What we know:

Jorge Munoz-Pederson, originally from Glenwood, Minnesota, was an amateur fighter who trained at The Academy in Brooklyn Center.

He was set to make his professional debut in May. Friends described him as talented, hardworking, and a joy to be around.

"He's so funny. He's just so outgoing. And just to know him is to just laugh," said Malaquias Jarmon, his friend, training partner and employee.

Shocked, numb, sad

The backstory:

Munoz-Pederson had recently moved to Austin, Texas, seeking a fresh start with a new job in sales. He had sold half of a local moving company before relocating.

Unfortunately, his new beginning was cut short when he became the third victim in the mass shooting.

"To be honest with you, I'm a mess. It was sad to see him go, just to move to Texas, and then just to have that happen so randomly. It's a lot of stuff pouring into my head," said Jarmon.

Remembering Munoz-Pederson

What they're saying:

"Training in martial arts can be incredibly difficult, both physically and mentally, and Jorge was someone who always liked to bring a little bit of humor to the daily practice, and that is a superpower," said Andy Grahn, manager at The Academy. "He really was my big brother. He helped me through a lot of stuff. He kept me out of fights that I shouldn't have been in. He gave me advice. He was a confidant and just nothing short of a brother," said Jarmon.

Munoz-Pederson's family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support, stating, "This was a senseless tragedy. Jorge was a funny, caring, driven man who touched so many as evidenced by the outpouring of support we've received. We feel surrounded by love and are grateful for that. Hold your loved ones close."