Aurora FC set USL W attendance record

article

Ahead of Saturday’s match against Chicago City, the Minnesota Aurora FC announced they have set a new attendance record for the USL W.

Ticket demand for Saturday’s game was so great Aurora FC needed to increase capacity at TCO to 6,987 seats, an attendance record for a non-Viking event held at the stadium.

"The demand for women’s soccer is clear in Minnesota," Andrea Yoch, co-founder and Board Chair of Minnesota Aurora, said in a release. "Every time we have added seats, the fans have responded and supported the team. It’s incredible and the entire organization is grateful."

This is the third sellout this season.

Aurora FC also clinched a playoff spot for the second straight year after Saturday’s victory over Bavarian United.

Their first playoff game is July 6 in Flint, Michigan. Their opponent has not yet been determined.

You can watch the Aurora's July 1 game on Saturday, July 1, on FOX 9+ and streaming live here.