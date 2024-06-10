ATV crash in Central MN leaves passenger dead

A man is dead after authorities believe he was the passenger on an ATV during a rollover accident in central Minnesota.

Crow Wing County deputies responded to the 26000 block of Linden Street in Garrison on June 6 on the report of an ATV crash, where they found two people had left the road and overturned around 9:40 p.m.

The driver of the ATV, a 23-year-old woman from Becker, sustained minor injuries, but the 52-year-old passenger – a man also from Becker – died at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.