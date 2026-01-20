Expand / Collapse search
Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won't run for MN governor

By
Published  January 20, 2026 11:06am CST
Keith Ellison
FOX 9
Why Governor Walz isn't seeking third term - Blois Olson weighs in

FOX 9's Corin Hoggard and political analyst Blois Olson joined All Day on Monday to talk about Tim Walz's decision to not seek a third term as Minnesota's governor. 

The Brief

    • Keith Ellison has announced he will not run for Minnesota governor, opting to continue his campaign for a third term as Attorney General.
    • Ellison was considered a potential candidate for governor after Gov. Tim Walz withdrew his reelection bid.
    • Ellison cited the federal ICE surge as a reason to remain in his current role defending Minnesotans.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won't enter the Minnesota governor's race after Tim Walz dropped his bid for reelection earlier this month.

Ellison not running for governor

What we know:

Ellison had been named as a potential candidate for governor following the withdrawal of Gov. Tim Walz along with Senator Amy Klobuchar and Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Instead, Ellison says he will continue his bid for a third term as Minnesota Attorney General.

What they're saying:

In a statement on Tuesday, Ellison cited the pressure from the federal ICE surge as a motivating factor to continue his bid as attorney general. The statement reads in part:

"With my friend Tim deciding not to run for re-election, many have asked if I would consider running for that office. And I have. But as the federal government declares war on Minnesota, it is clear to me that I am best equipped to defend Minnesotans from the Office of the Attorney General. In October, I announced my campaign for a third term as Attorney General, and I intend to stay in this race. 

We have a busy year ahead, and I look forward to working with DFL candidates up and down the ticket to ensure Minnesotans can afford their lives and live with dignity, safety, and respect."

The other side:

On the Republican side, more than a dozen candidates have announced bids for governor, including Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel, Minnesota Rep. Kristin Robbins, and 2022 gubernatorial candidate and former state senator Scott Jensen.

