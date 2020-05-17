As Minnesota's stay-at-home order expires, here's how other states are handling reopening

article

As Minnesota prepares to reopen more retailers Monday, neighboring states have already flipped the switch.

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order will expire Sunday, allowing many stores to open their doors with safety plans for social distancing and only letting in 50 percent capacity. All this as COVID-19 cases and deaths are still rising in the state. The vast majority of those deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities.

Two neighboring states have already flipped their switches to reopen more businesses.

Iowa has allowed some bars, restaurants and gyms to reopen Friday.

After an 11th hour Supreme Court decision Wednesday reversed Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order, images surfaced of people packing into bars across the state.

More than 2,000 people in Wisconsin remain hospitalized and 453 of them have died.

Several states opened their economies more than two weeks ago, including South Carolina, Texas and Georgia. Georgia was one of the first states to ease restrictions last month.

As of Sunday, the Georgia Health Department reports more than 37,000 cases and 1,600 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the state hasn’t seen a spike over the last three weeks, but there hasn’t been a significant decrease in cases either.