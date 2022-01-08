Arrests made in Edina attempted carjacking

The Edina Police Department, with assistance from the Ramsey County’s Sheriff’s Office and St. Paul Police Department, has announced it has arrested four suspects related to the Friday, Jan. 7, attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery in the Country Club neighborhood. Three teenage girls along with one adult male were taken into custody later in the evening in St. Paul.

According to police, a 49-year-old woman was visiting someone in the neighborhood. As she returned to her car, another car pulled up and two teenage girls jumped out. The suspects demanded the woman’s car and said they had a gun. The woman resisted and was punched and sprayed with mace. The suspects stole the woman’s wallet and phone, but were not able to take the car.

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, Edina Police received information that the suspects were driving around St. Paul, and a Ramsey County deputy located the suspect vehicle at a gas station in the 900 block of Lexington Parkway. The vehicle fled the area, leaving behind the three girls who were arrested for probable cause in the attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery. They were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The 18-year-old driver of the suspect vehicle, Johan Antquan-William Kibble, was arrested by Ramsey County deputies for fleeing and possession of the stolen vehicle.