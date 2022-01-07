Attempted carjacking in Edina's Country Club neighborhood

Police in Edina, Minnesota say two teenage girls punched and maced a person in an attempted carjacking early Friday evening in the suburb’s Country Club neighborhood.

Edina police were called to the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road at approximately 5:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 for a report of an attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery.

According to police, a 49-year-old woman was visiting someone in the neighborhood. As she returned to her car, another car pulled up and two teenage girls jumped out. The suspects demanded the woman’s car and said they had a gun. The woman resisted and was punched and sprayed with mace.

The suspects stole the woman’s wallet and phone, but were not able to take the car. The victim declined medical assistance at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is a silver-colored 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Minnesota license plate EVT-953. It was reported stolen from Minneapolis two days ago in a separate carjacking.

Edina police say if the stolen vehicle is spotted, call 911 and do not approach the vehicle or attempt to make contact. Residents in nearby neighborhoods are encouraged to check their video doorbells or other security camera footage.

Anyone with information can call the Edina Police Department’s non-emergency line at 952-826-1600, any time of day.

Edina crime meeting

Last month, Edina residents gathered at the Edina Country Club to hear from the city's mayor and police chief about concerns over increased crime in the city. The mayor thanked the speakers and promised the city was taking the crime seriously.

"The stories you've heard tonight are extraordinarily important," explained Mayor James Hovland. "But I can tell you, in Edina, you don't need to push us to be responsible to all of you. There was an oath we took."

