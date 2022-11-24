Arrest made in fatal Bloomington shooting

Bloomington police say they have made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting Wednesday.

Police say they were able to determine a suspect and with the help of law enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma they were able to locate the 47-year-old Texas man in Oklahoma and take him into custody around 12:30 a.m.

The suspect fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van without licenses plates. The suspect was driving that car at the time of his arrest.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their family as this should be a time of celebration but instead it's a time of tremendous grief. We are grateful we are able to lock up the person responsible for their lose," Bloomington police chief Booker Hogdes said in a release.

The suspect is currently being held in the Kay County jail in Oklahoma.