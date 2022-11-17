Arrest made in connection to St. Paul homicide

St. Paul Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide from early Sunday morning.

Police say they took a 32-year-old suspect into custody Wednesday afternoon.

On Sunday, officers and Saint Paul Fire Medics responded to a 911 call for a person down at about 2:07 a.m. and found the body of a man near a loading dock, according to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department.

The man had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was unresponsive and not breathing, according to police. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.