Apple River stabbing victim Isaac Schuman memorial services this week

A celebration of life for Isaac Schuman, who was fatally stabbed on the Apple River in Wisconsin in July, will be held on Tuesday in Stillwater, Minnesota.

The 17-year-old boy was tubing down the river when he and four others were stabbed on July 30.

A visitation for Schuman will be held Monday afternoon in Stillwater. A private funeral will be held on Tuesday, followed by a public celebration of life at Oak Glen Event Center in Stillwater from 3-10 p.m.

"Our hearts are forever broken for our sweet, amazing, talented, funny, and loving Isaac," his obituary reads.

Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing. Miu claims self-defense in the incident. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 2.

