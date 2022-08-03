Vigil held for 17-year-old boy killed in Apple River stabbing

Hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening for Isaac Schuman, the teen boy who was fatally stabbed while tubing on the Apple River last weekend.

Family, friends and members of the community gathered at the 14th hole of the Oak Glen Golf Club in Stillwater to honor Schuman's love of golf. People attending the vigil made a point to wear orange because it was his favorite color.

Those who were closest to him talked about the impact Isaac had on the lives of others.

"It's been kind of hard to be sad the past few days after seeing the impact my brother had on people. I want to thank Isaac for giving my family the best 17 years of our lives," Jake Schuman, Isaac's older brother, said at the vigil. "I hope everyone can take a piece of Isaac and implement it into your own lives."

People said Isaac was kind and had a bright future ahead of him. He was an honor roll student heading into his senior year at Stillwater High School and owned his own small business for detailing cars and boats.

A friend of the family described Isaac as someone who "had the biggest heart, which he shared with many. He entered every room with a big smile, infectiously positive aura and lifted everyone around him," according to a GoFundMe page which has raised of $41,000 as of Wednesday night.

Isaac was fatally stabbed in an attack that injured four others while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin Saturday. Two days later, Nicolae Miu, 52, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide for Isaac's death, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the Saturday afternoon incident.

According to court papers, Miu claimed he acted in self-defense, arguing he was defending himself during a confrontation on the river.