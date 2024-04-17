Apple River stabbing trial: Nicolae Miu's sentencing date scheduled

Nicolae Miu's sentencing date for his role in the Apple River stabbing has been scheduled.

Miu was convicted on April 11 of first-degree reckless homicide in the killing of Isaac Schuman, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the stabbings of A.J. Martin, Dante Carlson, Anthony "Tony" Carlson and Ryhley Mattison, and battery of Madison Coen on the Apple River on July 30, 2022.

Court records indicate he will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on July 31.

Miu faces up to 97 years in prison, but it's ultimately up to Judge Michael Waterman.

Apple River stabbing: What happened

According to court records, the stabbing took place on the Apple River near the Sunrise Bridge in Somerset, Wisconsin, which allegedly started after Miu was apparently looking for a friend, Ariel Chaguez Leyet's, cell phone in the river but was confronted by tubers who said he was acting sketchy.

The encounter escalated, and another group of tubers came over. He apparently punched a female, Madison Coen, on the left side of her face before Miu was punched, eventually leading to the stabbing.

Witnesses began calling 911 at 3:47 p.m. on July 30, 2022, which indicated there were potentially four or five victims with wounds to the mid to upper body.

READ MORE: Timeline of what happened

A 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota, a 20-year-old and 22-year-old man from Luck, Wisconsin, and a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota, were injured in the attack. But, 17-year-old Schuman died from his injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Miu claimed the attack was self-defense. He said he was "so fearful" for his safety, adding he wasn't sure what the people in the river were going to do to him, and "everything happened so fast."