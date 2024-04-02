LIVE: Apple River stabbing trial Day 2

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused of the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in 2022, continues Tuesday with witness testimony, a day after a graphic video was shown in court of the deadly fight on the Wisconsin river.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others on July 30, 2022.

You can watch the trial live in the player above, on FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9's YouTube channel. Updates on the second day of the trial can be found below.

Court is expected to resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday

Monday was the first day of the trial, during which the jury was sworn in, opening statements were held and the first two witnesses took the stand, including Isaac Schuman's friend, Ryan Nelson. During his testimony, a graphic video of the deadly encounter on the river was shown in court.