Apostle Islands ice caves closed after ice shelf breaks apart during storm

article

The Brief After being open for just one day for the first time in 11 years, the Apostle Islands ice caves are closed and will likely not reopen. The ice shelf that allows visitors to reach the caves broke apart during this week's winter storm. It's unlikely there will be cold enough temperatures and calm winds for the ice shelf to redevelop before spring.



The Apostle Islands ice caves are officially closed after a winter storm this week broke up the ice shelf visitors used to reach the caves. It's unlikely the ice shelf will return before spring.

The ice caves reopened for just one day on Monday, marking the first time they've been accessible since 2015. They closed the next day due to a winter storm that's dumped several inches of snow and brought strong winds to northeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Apostle Islands ice caves closed

Local perspective:

The National Park Service closed the caves to visitors ahead of the winter storm and on Wednesday it said the ice shelf near Meyers Beach at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore was broken up during the storm, forcing the closure of the caves to visitors until further notice.

Webcam images shared by the park service highlight the change in the ice shelf from 4 p.m. on Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, showing the ice broken up.

The ice shelf used to get to the Apostle Islands ice caves broke apart during this week's winter storm.

"We extend our gratitude to the community, partners, and visitors who celebrated and supported this fleeting natural wonder," the National Park Service said.

What's next:

It took a long stretch of sub-zero temperatures and calm winds to form the ice shelf that allowed people to visit the ice caves on Monday. But it's unlikely that the conditions will return for enough ice to form before spring, the park service said.

What are the Apostle Islands ice caves?

Dig deeper:

The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is located at the northern tip of Wisconsin's Bayfield Peninsula on Lake Superior.

Visitors have to hike around 2-plus miles round-trip on the frozen lake to get to the ice caves.

The caves only open when conditions meet minimum safety thresholds, since they're only accessible when the lake is frozen.

Find more information about if and when the ice caves may reopen on the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Facebook page and website.