Apostle Islands ice caves closed due to winter storm

The Brief A winter storm is forcing the Apostle Island ice caves on Lake Superior to close. The caves reopened on Monday for the first time since 2015. They could remain closed for several days as officials evaluate ice conditions.



The Apostle Island ice caves on Lake Superior, which reopened on Monday for the first time since 2015, are closing on Tuesday due to a winter storm.

Ice caves closing

What we know:

The popular winter attraction in Bayfield County, Wisconsin, which only opens when conditions are right, will close on Tuesday, Feb. 17, to "ensure public safety," according to the National Park Service.

The caves may remain closed for several days while ice conditions are evaluated after the storm.

People who paid the ice cave fee but couldn't make it to the caves will have their purchase honored for a future date.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the area from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. The area could see several inches of snow.

What are the ice caves?

Dig deeper:

The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is located at the northern tip of Wisconsin's Bayfield Peninsula on Lake Superior.

Visitors have to hike around 2-plus miles round-trip on the frozen lake to get to the ice caves.

The caves only open when conditions meet minimum safety thresholds, since they're only accessible when the lake is frozen.

Find more information about if and when the ice caves may reopen on the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Facebook page and website.