Anoka Police K-9 Bravo shot during deadly altercation

A police dog named Bravo is in surgery Sunday night after he was shot during a deadly exchange of fire between police and a suspect near Braham, Minn.

According to the Anoka Police Department, K-9 Bravo suffered gunshot wound during the exchange of gunfire that followed a police pursuit that began in Blaine earlier in the afternoon.

In January 2019, Bravo received a stab and bulletproof vest donated to the department by a nonprofit, according to a Facebook post.

A man was shot and killed but law enforcement on Sunday along Highway 65 near Braham, Minnesota after a theft report led to a police chase and crash. (FOX 9)

Deadly police shooting

According to the Blaine Police Department, one person was shot and killed by police and another was arrested after the pursuit. An officer was hospitalized with injuries suffered in an initial incident with the suspects in Blaine.

Police say a suspect was shot and killed by police after a pursuit stemming from a stolen car call near a department store in Blaine, Minnesota earlier in the afternoon Sunday.

Police say the shooting and pursuit were the end result of a call to a department store in Blaine Sunday afternoon for a stolen vehicle call. There, the suspects fled officers and carjacked another vehicle nearby, according to police.

Officers pursued the suspects north until the vehicle became disabled near Braham, Minnesota on Hwy. 65. The highway was closed for multiple hours Sunday during the investigation.