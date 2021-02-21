Highway 65 closed after police shooting near Braham, Minn.

article

Highway 65 in Isanti County has been blocked off in both directions as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it is investigating a police shooting.

The exact details of the shooting have not yet been confirmed but an update is expected this evening. The BCA says Highway 65 between Highway 107 and Andree Drive has been blocked for the incident.

Traffic is being diverted into the city of Braham, Minnesota on County Road 4 and back onto Hwy. 65.

MnDOT is asking the public to avoid the area to give emergency crews room to work.

This is a developing story.