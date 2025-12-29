Anoka-Hennepin mediation stalls: Union rejects district's offer

The Brief Mediation between Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota and the school district ended on Monday without an agreement. Another mediation session is set for Friday, Jan. 2.



Mediation between Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota and the school district hit a roadblock on Monday.

Union leaders expressed disappointment after the district presented a proposal that they felt moved negotiations backward, with Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota president John Wolhaupter saying the proposal was not suitable for a member vote.

District's proposal details

What we know:

The district's proposal reportedly mirrored an earlier offer, reducing employer contributions for family health insurance and offering weaker salary improvements.

Wolhaupter emphasized that this could lead to some educators facing pay cuts to maintain their health insurance.

Union leaders argue that the district has the financial means to offer a fair agreement, citing improved financial health and budget reserves.

Commitment to resolution

Why you should care:

The ongoing negotiations impact over 3,000 educators in the largest school district in Minnesota. Union leaders remain committed to reaching a fair contract that addresses key issues like insurance affordability and compensation.

Despite the setback, union leaders are prepared to return to mediation on Friday, aiming to avoid a strike and ensure stability in schools.

What we don't know:

The specific terms of the district's proposal and how they compare to previous offers remain unclear.