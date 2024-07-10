Anoka County Fair to have silent disco with farm animals
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Anoka County Fair will have a new event this year: A silent disco with live farm animals.
Fairgoers will be able to participate in the Barnyard Beat Bash from 6:30-9 p.m. on July 26, with a press release saying it "promises to be a one-of-a-kind silent disco where attendees of all ages can grab a pair of headphones, dance the night away with live farm animals, and switch between two live DJs who will be spinning some tunes."
"The Barnyard Beat Bash is an innovative addition to our fairs events lineup, combining the joy of dancing with the unique environment of what makes a county fair special," said Fair Manager Michaela Liebl. "We are excited to offer our guests this exciting and interactive experience that highlights the fun and family-friendly spirit of the Anoka County Fair."
The DJs will be DJ Caked Up and DJ HickHop. It's unclear what animals will be participating in the silent disco, but a goat is featured on the event flyer.
The Barnyard Beat Bash is free with admission to the fairgrounds.
The Anoka County Fair runs July 23-28. Gate admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children.