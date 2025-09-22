Annunciation shooting: Sophia Forchas family says, 'Your prayers are working'

The Brief The family of Annunciation shooting victim Sophia Forchas provided an update Monday stating that the 12-year-old is slowly continuing to progress in her recovery. "Sophia is winning! Your prayers are working." Forchas was shot in the head on Aug. 27 and is one of 21 people who were wounded. Two students were killed in the attack. A GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses is over $1 million.



The family of Annunciation shooting victim Sophia Forchas shared an update Monday that she continues to make progress in her recovery.

Back on Sept. 12, her family called the progress the 12 year old has made "a miracle."

Annunciation shooting

What we know:

Forchas was shot in the head on Aug. 27 as a gunman opened fire at Annunciation Church during an all-school mass. Two children were killed, and Forchas is among the 21 others who were wounded.

Forchas family shares new update

What they're saying:

The Forchas family shared an update Monday through Hennepin Healthcare.

"Sophia is winning! Your Prayers are working.

"On behalf of our entire family, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone near and far, for the continued prayers, the outpouring of love, and the tremendous support for our precious Sophia. We are humbled by the countless individuals across the globe who have lifted her up in prayer, including His All-Holiness Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew and His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. Your prayers have been powerful.

"Sophia surviving this horrific attack is a miracle. Her healing progress is nothing short of miraculous; an undeniable testament to the mercy and intervention of our Lord Jesus Christ. Each day we uncover new revelations of moments and circumstances that kept her alive and made her recovery possible. There are simply too many to be dismissed as coincidence. God has heard our prayers and wrapped Sophia in His healing embrace.

"We’re thrilled to share that Sophia continues to make steady progress, showing promising signs of neurological recovery. Her doctors remain cautiously optimistic, and her exceptional medical team is preparing for her transition this week from acute care at HCMC to an inpatient rehabilitation program. Though she still has a long journey ahead, filled with extensive therapy, her resilience continues to inspire hope at every step.

"Sophia is strong, brave, and unwavering in her fight toward healing. We ask that you continue to pray for her as she walks this road to recovery.

"It is by God’s will that she has come this far. We are eternally grateful to our loving Father, who hears and answers prayers. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary staff of Hennepin Healthcare at HCMC for their tireless dedication and world-class care. To our extended family, the Orthodox Church, our Annunciation school family, our friends and colleagues, and the many strangers who have become prayer warriors for Sophia; we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Please continue to pray. Pray for peace and when you pray, move your feet. Let us worship God together and walk forward in Faith, Hope, and Love. Together we can create a better tomorrow."

Forchas GoFundMe exceeds $1 million

What you can do:

A GoFundMe established to help Sophia's family pay for her medical expenses has now exceeded $1 million. As of Monday, it's at $1,139,929. The goal for the campaign is $1.250,000.