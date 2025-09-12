Annunciation shooting victim Sophia Forchas' progress is a 'miracle': Family

article

The Brief Sophia Forchas was shot in the head while she prayed at Annunciaiton Catholic Church and School. She was one of 21 people injured in the mass shooting. Two other children were killed. Forchas' condition has improved, and her family is calling it a "miracle."



The family of a girl injured in the Annunciation Catholic Church and School mass shooting has released a statement, saying the progress she's made is a "miracle."

Sophia Forchas, 12, was shot in the head on Aug. 27. She was one of 21 people injured in the shooting that killed two other children. Sophia was in critical condition until this week, when her condition was upgraded to serious.

Last week, Sophia's doctor said she was showing signs of "resilience," the family said in a statement posted to Sophia's GoFundMe page on Friday, adding: "Her progress to this point is being called miraculous. We are calling it a miracle."

"The road ahead for Sophia is steep, but she is climbing it with fierce determination," the family's statement said. "She is fighting not just for herself, but for every soul who stood by her in prayer."

Sophia Forchas' family statement

What they're saying:

Sophia Forchas' family posted an update on the family's GoFundMe page on Friday, saying Sophia is a "warrior" and she is "winning."

Here's the full statement:

"Two weeks ago, our beloved Sophia suffered a devastating gunshot wound to the head. Doctors warned us she was on the brink of death. In that darkest hour, the world responded with faithful devotion and fervent prayer. We thank you for all the prayers, love, and unwavering support from across the globe.



"Last week, rays of hope emerged. Dr. Walter Galicich shared that Sophia was showing signs of resilience. Wednesday, the hospital upgraded her condition from critical to serious. Her progress to this point is being called miraculous. We are calling it a miracle.



"The road ahead for Sophia is steep, but she is climbing it with fierce determination. She is fighting not just for herself, but for every soul who stood by her in prayer.



"Please continue to keep Sophia in your hearts and prayers. She is a warrior! And she is winning!!



"With gratitude, The Family of Sophia Forchas."

Sophia Forchas' condition update

The backstory:

Hennnepin Healthcare officials confirmed Sophia is listed in serious condition on Thursday.

Doctors said last week that she could become the third fatality in the shooting after being placed in a medically-induced coma.

Sophia's neurosurgeon Dr. Walt Galicich said during a news conference last week that Sophia came into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, and was in critical condition. Her eyes were bilaterally fixed and dilated, meaning the pressure in her head was very high.

READ MORE: Mpls ICU nurse was working when daughter arrived 'critically injured' from school shooting

"And if you had told me at this juncture, 10 days later, that we'd be standing here with any ray of hope, I would have said it would take a miracle," Dr. Galicich said in the news conference.

The bullet still remains in Sophia's head. Dr. Galicich says removing the bullet will not help Sophia's situation and could actually make it worse.

Doctors had to remove the left half of her skull to give her brain room to swell. The bullet's path injured some critical vessels in the brain, and doctors did their best to repair the vessel and stop the bleeding.