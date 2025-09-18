Annunciation School and Church shooting: Lydia Kaiser healing at home for over a week

article

The Brief 12-year-old Lydia Kaiser has been back home for over a week after being released from the hospital following the Annunciation School and Church shooting. Lydia is now getting some small moments of normalcy, having home-cooked meals and snuggling with her family dog. Lydia had to have a piece of her skull removed to let her brain swell, which would soon be replaced in a second operation.



What we know:

Lydia was one of the 21 victims injured in the Annunciation school shooting, and underwent surgery to have a piece of her skull removed to let her brain swell and heal.

An update on her GoFundMe shared some small moments of normalcy for Lydia as she heals at home after being released from the hospital.

The update details Lydia being home in her "own cozy bed and comfy clothes" without any hospital check-ins every two hours through the night.

"Lydia has spent just over a week at home in relative normalcy," the update reads, highlighting time spent in her own bed, eating home-cooked meals, and "snuggles with her family pup, Millie."

Lydia has not returned to school yet, as she will need to return to the hospital for a second surgery.

"As her friends return to school this week, she returns to the hospital for her second surgery. Can’t go over it. Can’t go under it. Gotta go through it. She is brave. She is strong. And we will pray. Pray that the procedure goes well and pray for her fast and easy recovery," the GoFundMe read.

Lydia's journey

The backstory:

The Annunciation Church mass shooting left Lydia in "very serious condition" after she went through "an unimaginable surgery" for her injuries, according to a GoFundMe organized on her behalf.

Lydia was injured while protecting her friend during the shooting.

The GoFundMe adds that Lydia's father, Harry, is a gym teacher at the school and stayed with the children in the church until they were reunited with their families.

Harry even stayed with the children inside the church as his own daughter was entering the emergency room, the GoFundMe states.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit formed in response to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, announced they are awarding Lydia its National Student Heroism Award, which also includes a scholarship.

"The actions of this young lady were nothing short of heroic. There is no question that her selflessness and dedication to her friends and peers, manifested that day into her brave action to risk her own life to protect another student from gunfire... Lydia faced the danger in a display of heroism that will not be forgotten," said Daniel Chapin, the founder of the nonprofit, in a provided statement.

