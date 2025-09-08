Annunciation shooting victim, Lydia Kaiser, to receive award for heroism

article

The Brief The nonprofit Uvalde Foundation for Kids is honoring 12-year-old Lydia Kaiser with the National Student Heroism Award. Lydia was injured in the Annunciation Church shooting while protecting her "little buddy" during the first mass of the school year. Lydia was released from the hospital on Saturday, but will need another surgery in the near future.



Annunciation Catholic Church and School mass shooting survivor, 12-year-old Lydia Kaiser, is set to receive an award for heroism from the nonprofit Uvalde Foundation for Kids.

Heroism Award

The backstory:

Lydia Kaiser is one of the 21 people injured in the mass shooting at the Annunciation School and Church on Aug. 27. A GoFundMe states she was injured while "protecting her little ‘buddy’ during the first mass of the school year."

On Sunday, The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit formed in response to the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, announced they are awarding Lydia its National Student Heroism Award, which also includes a scholarship.

"The actions of this young lady were nothing short of heroic. There is no question that her selflessness and dedication to her friends and peers, manifested that day into her brave action to risk her own life to protect another student from gunfire... Lydia faced the danger in a display of heroism that will not be forgotten," said Daniel Chapin, the founder of the nonprofit, in a provided statement.

The press release states an award presentation ceremony to honor Lydia will be planned in the near future.

Lydia Kaiser released from hospital

Dig deeper:

The Annunciation Church mass shooting left Lydia in "very serious condition" after she went through "an unimaginable surgery" for her injuries, according to a GoFundMe organized on her behalf.

After a hospital stay that included a visit from Vice President JD Vance, Lydia was released on Saturday. A GoFundMe page states Lydia is walking and talking, but she has another surgery in the near future to replace a section of her scull that was removed to allow for swelling in her brain.

"She will face this surgery with grace, bravery and unbelievable strength," the GoFundMe reads.

A GoFundMe for Lydia has raised $374,699 as of Monday morning.